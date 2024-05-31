Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Public Security has warned all visit visa holders against attempting to perform Hajj this year, adding that no type of visit visa authorises the holder to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Public Security emphasised that visitors should not travel to or remain in Mecca from the 15th of Dhul Qada, corresponding to May 23, until the 15th of Dhul-Hijjah, which falls on June 21. The restriction is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of authorised pilgrims performing the religious rituals of Hajj.