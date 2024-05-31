Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Public Security has warned all visit visa holders against attempting to perform Hajj this year, adding that no type of visit visa authorises the holder to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage.
The Public Security emphasised that visitors should not travel to or remain in Mecca from the 15th of Dhul Qada, corresponding to May 23, until the 15th of Dhul-Hijjah, which falls on June 21. The restriction is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of authorised pilgrims performing the religious rituals of Hajj.
It was also reported that over 20,000 visitors who were on various types of visit visas have been penalised under the Hajj regulations, which strictly prohibit their presence in Mecca during the specified period. These measures are enforced to maintain order and facilitate a focused environment for the pilgrims.
In addition, the Saudi Ministry of Interior said it is reinforcing its security and organisational measures to safeguard the well-being of authorised pilgrims.
Part of these measures includes the imposition of fines. Starting from June 2 until June 20, individuals caught entering Mecca without a valid Hajj permit, including Saudi citizens, expatriates, and visitors, will face a hefty fine of SR10,000.