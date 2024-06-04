Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU), in collaboration with the Saudi National Bank (SNB AlAhli), has launched the world’s first international digital wallet tailored specifically for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, called Nusuk Wallet.

The innovative digital wallet offers a comprehensive solution for managing finances and expenses during the pilgrimage journeys, underpinned by a robust banking infrastructure provided by SNB AlAhli through its NEO brand.

Nusuk Wallet incorporates cutting-edge technologies and encryption methods to ensure the utmost security for users’ financial transactions.

The Nusuk Wallet was officially launched on Monday, with Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, leading the ceremony.

Addressing the significance of this milestone, Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al Maiman, Director of Digital Experience at MoHU, highlighted six key achievements realised through the launch of the digital wallet.

Al Maiman emphasized that the Nusuk Wallet represents a fusion of modern technology with the specific requirements of users, integrating advanced features such as AI, encryption, and biometric identity verification.

Notably, it stands out as the world’s first digital wallet and international bank card tailored explicitly for Hajj pilgrims and Umrah performers, ushering in a new era of convenience and security for participants.

Dr. Saleh Bin Ibrahim Al Furaih, CEO of SNB AlAhli’s Digital Ventures and Payments, affirmed that Nusuk Wallet adheres to the regulations set forth by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), ensuring adherence to the highest standards of financial security and regulatory compliance.

In line with its commitment to continually enhance the pilgrimage experience, MoHU expressed its readiness to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders and encouraged private sector entities to contribute their ideas and solutions.