Dubai: More than 27,000 buses and 5,000 taxis are ready to serve pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia, Saleh Al Zuwaid, official spokesperson of the Public Transport Authority, has announced.
Al Zuwaid emphasised the collaborative efforts of all government agencies to provide exceptional services to guests and pilgrims, ensuring their comfort throughout their journey.
The General Authority for Public Transport, responsible for land and maritime transportation oversight, conducts rigorous monitoring tours to uphold service quality.
With over 27,000 strategically stationed buses across various regions, including King Abdul Aziz Airport, pilgrims will experience efficient transportation, especially to Mecca. Moreover, over 5,000 taxis are prepared to cater to pilgrims, particularly those arriving in Mecca or Medina before the Hajj period.
The Public Transport Authority aims for the highest service standards, deploying more than 120 field control teams to oversee operations. Introducing new technology, the initiative includes the Flow Initiative, utilizing drones to monitor bus speed and driver behavior along the Jeddah to Mecca route.
Virtual glasses technology, introduced and expanded last year, has significantly increased inspection efficiency by 600 per cent, allowing buses to proceed smoothly. To further streamline transportation, a “Taxi” application will be launched, simplifying the process for pilgrims to order taxis.
With 120 inspectors ensuring compliance with requirements, pilgrims can embark on their spiritual journey with confidence in a safe and comfortable manner.”