Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims across the Kingdom to participate in the sighting of the crescent moon of the Arabic month Dhu Al Hijjah tomorrow evening, Thursday.

The court urged individuals capable of observing the crescent moon, whether with the naked eye or through binoculars to approach the nearest court and provide their testimony.

They are requested to register their testimony or contact the nearest centre to help him reach the nearest court.

Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijjah.