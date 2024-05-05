Dubai: UAE residents are in for an extended holiday next month, with Eid Al Adha set to bring about a long break.
According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, the new lunar month is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 7:22 am UAE time. This signals the start of the month of Dhu Al Qa'dah 1445, with Thursday, May 9, marking its first day.
Looking ahead, Saturday, June 8, is expected to usher in the month of Dhu Al Hijjah 1445, with Sunday, June 16, designated as the Day of Arafat.
The peak of the Islamic pilgrimage, Eid Al Adha, is predicted to fall on Monday, June 17, corresponding to Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12.
Eid Al Adha, celebrated as the Festival of Sacrifice, typically spans three days, from Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, although the precise dates are subject to the sighting of the moon.
With Eid Al Adha expected to fall on Monday, June 17, UAE residents can expect a long holiday period extending for at least five days.
The public holiday is likely to commence on Monday, June 17, with regular work schedules set to resume on Thursday, June 20.