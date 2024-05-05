Dubai: UAE residents are in for an extended holiday next month, with Eid Al Adha set to bring about a long break.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, the new lunar month is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 7:22 am UAE time. This signals the start of the month of Dhu Al Qa'dah 1445, with Thursday, May 9, marking its first day.