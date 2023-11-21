Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet has announced the national holidays for both the public and private sector for 2024. The holidays applicable to both public and private sector employees.
The Cabinet's new resolution aims to improve work organisation in both the public and private sectors, allowing all UAE residents to better plan their vacations, travel arrangements, and personal activities. This will have a positive impact on the national economy at all levels.
Here's the full list of holidays for 2024:
The calendar includes January 1, 2024, as an official holiday on the occasion of the New Year; Ramadan 29 to 3rd Shawwal 1445 AH as the Eid Al Fitr holiday; Dhu Al Hijjah 9, 1445 AH for the Arafa Day; Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12 1445 AH to mark Eid Al Adha; Muharram 1, 1446 AH as the Islamic New Year holiday.
The UAE public holidays calendar also includes Rabi Al Awwal 12, 1446 AH which marks the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday, and December 2 and 3, 2024 as the 53rd UAE National Day holiday. Find the important Islamic dates and holidays corresponding to the Gregorian calendar.
The official dates will be confirmed closer to the events based on moon-sighting for corresponding Islamic calendar dates.
Likely dates of Ramadan 2024, Eid Al Fitr
As per the astronomical predictions, the holy month of Ramadan is set to commence on March 12, 2024. This sacred period of fasting from dawn to dusk will culminate on Friday, April 11, paving the way for Eid Al Fitr on Saturday, April 12, 2024.
Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha
Arafat Day, observed on Dhu Al Hijjah 9 in the Islamic calendar, will mark the beginning of a four-day weekend for residents in Dubai. This is followed by Eid Al Adha, a three-day celebration that runs from Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12 1445 AH. The long weekend is expected to commence on Saturday, June 15, and conclude on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Please note that these dates are tentative and subject to change based on lunar observations.)