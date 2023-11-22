January 1

January 1, 2024 falls on a Monday, so you start off your New Year with a long weekend!

Eid Al Fitr

For Eid Al Fitr, the holidays will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, as per the lunar calendar. Ramadan could be for 29 or 30 days, and in 2024, it is predicted to start on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The 29th day of Ramadan, based on this, would be Monday, April 8 - marking the beginning of Eid (the first of Shawwal) the next day. if Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid would fall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

So, while all this is subject to confirmation by the authorities, UAE residents can expect a long weekend for Eid Al Fitr as Ramadan 29 is on a Monday.

This would mean the break would start from the previous weekend. If Ramadan is 29 days long, residents can expect a 6-day weekend (Saturday through Thursday); and if Ramadan is 30 days long, employees may get a 9-day weekend (with work resuming on Monday, April 15, 2024). This calculation also assumes you have Saturdays off.

In any case, residents can expect a nice refreshing break next April - so plan your annual leaves accordingly.

Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha

Based on the corresponding date on the Gregorian calendar, Arafat Day falls on May 17 (Dhu Al Hijjah 9). This is a Friday. In addition to this Eid Al Adha is set to give residents three days off, Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12 1445 AH on the Islamic calendar. This would mean a long weekend from Friday, May 17 through Monday, May 20, 2024 - a four-day long weekend.

Islamic New Year

The Islamic New Year, Muharram 1, 1446 AH, based on predicted calendars falls on a Sunday (July 7, 2024).

Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday

Rabi Al Awwal 12, 1446 AH marks Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday on the Islamic calendar and this corresponds to September 4, 2023 which is a Wednesday. So residents get a mid-week day off for this holiday.

UAE National Day