Cairo: The Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site in the Saudi city of Medina, received 74.5 million worshippers in the first quarter of this year, according to official figures.

The mosque houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) is located.

Permits were issued for 3.1 million worshippers to perform prayers in Al Rawda Al Sharifa during the same period, the state General Authority for Care of the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs said.

The faithful had got access to a seamless network of services.

Saudi authorities have repeatedly stressed that visitors to Al Rawda Al Sharifa have to make prior reservations before arriving at the revered site, and to show up according to the fixed appointment.

The cited period covered Ramadan, which began on March 11, when Umrah or lesser pilgrimage usually peaks in Saudi Arabia.

After undertaking the Umrah rites in the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, many pilgrims would flock to the Prophet’s Mosque to pray and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa.

The latest figures were released as increasing numbers of the Muslims are arriving in Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage expected this year to start on June 14.

Overseas Muslims usually head to Medina before or after performing Hajj to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa.