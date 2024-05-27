Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has set new guidelines for visiting Al Rawdah Al Sharif, located inside the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Visitors will now be permitted to spend only 10 minutes inside Al Rawdah Al Sharif, and each visitor can obtain a permit to visit just once per year.

The authority has also implemented a cancellation policy, urging permit holders to cancel their appointments well in advance if they are unable to attend. This policy is designed to allow other worshipers the opportunity to visit. Failure to cancel a permit will result in the inability to book another visit until a full year has passed.

Further, visitors must comply with specific entry instructions, which are provided upon obtaining a permit through the Nusuk application.

These stipulations include arriving 15 minutes prior to the scheduled appointment and being present within the Haram premises 30 minutes before their time.

Entry to Al Rawdah Al Sharif is strictly regulated through the use of a barcode, which is scanned at the gate, and visitors are advised that entry will be denied without it.