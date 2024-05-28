Cairo: Well-known Saudi cleric Maher Al Mu’aiqaly has been named to deliver the sermon on this year’s Day of Arafat, which marks the peak of the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage.

A royal approval has been made assigning Al Mu’aiqaly, an imam and preacher at the Grand Mosque, to give the sermon on the Day of Arafat, the Saudi Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Two Holiest Mosques has said.

The 55-year-old cleric is famous for impressive recitation of the Holy Quran while leading Muslims in prayers at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s most sacred place, in the Saudi city of Mecca.

Al Mu’aiqly graduated from the Teachers’ College majoring in mathematics in Medina. He later obtained a master’s degree in Islamic jurisprudence and a doctoral degree from the Mecca-based University of Umm Al Qura.

He initially led prayers and gave sermons at Al Saadi Mosque in Mecca.

Later, he led worshippers in prayers during Ramadan at the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest place, in Medina for two consecutive years.

In 2007, he was appointed an imam at the Grand Mosque. A year earlier, he recorded a recitation of Islam’s holy book for the Saudi radio and TV.