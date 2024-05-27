The amendments are designed to better regulate pilgrim activities and the performance of Umrah rituals, ensuring that licenses for Hajj and Umrah campaigns are issued in compliance with the existing laws and under the Authority’s jurisdiction.

What are the rules?

These include a Dh50,000 fine on anyone exploiting the services and facilities designated for UAE Hajj Affairs Office in Saudi Arabia or during ritual performance without proper authorisation from GAIAE.

The updated regulations also mandate obtaining a license from the Authority before engaging in activities related to organising Hajj or Umrah trips. This includes arranging, advertising, and soliciting Hajj or Umrah participants, as well as collecting donations for these purposes, all of which are prohibited without a license.