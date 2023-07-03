Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has issued health advice for residents who have returned after performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
The holiest pilgrimage of Muslims involves physically demanding activities and it is important for Hajj returnees to prioritise their health and well-being after being exposed to harsh weather conditions and close contacts with large crowds of pilgrims.
In a social media post, the DHA urged the Hajj returnees to visit their nearest health centre to assess their health condition, especially if they suffer from any chronic diseases.
Rest, sleep, avoid stress
The health authority said Hajj returnees have to “make sure to comply with the doctor’s instructions and the treatment he (she) prescribes.”
DHA also urged the pilgrims who have returned to follow a healthy and balanced diet to rejuvenate, adding that they should “get enough rest and sleep and avoid physical stress.”