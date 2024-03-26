Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has declared the influenza vaccination mandatory for all travellers heading to perform Umrah and Hajj, emphasising the importance of adhering to all vaccination protocols and health precautions.

Starting March 26, 2024, Umrah travellers will be required to show proof of their influenza vaccination.

The ministry advises pilgrims to visit a health centre well in advance of their travel date, particularly those with chronic conditions, to ensure they receive all necessary vaccinations available at both government and private health centres.

Recommendation

MoHAP's directive comes as part of its commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of pilgrims, their families, and the wider community from infectious diseases.

The ministry recommends vaccinations be administered at least 10 days before departure to guarantee vaccine efficacy and immunity.

Those with chronic diseases should consult their doctor to verify their health stability for Hajj and Umrah.

It's also suggested that pilgrims maintain an adequate supply of medication, complete all advised immunizations, and engage in regular exercise.

Pilgrims who have received the influenza vaccine within the past year do not require a new dose and can present their vaccination card, available through the Al Hosn app, upon leaving the country.

Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said: “By ensuring that Hajj and Umrah pilgrims receive the influenza vaccine, we are not just following protocol—we are actively protecting the most vulnerable among us, including the elderly, those with chronic conditions, and pregnant or lactating women.

“This initiative is a testament to the collaborative efforts of various state institutions dedicated to the health and safety of pilgrims, aiming to shield our society from the adverse effects of infectious and chronic diseases."

In line with the national vaccination policy, a campaign has been launched to vaccinate pilgrims against influenza, reflecting the UAE's commitment to combating infectious diseases and enhancing health security.

The vaccination campaign aligns with the strategic goal of increasing vaccination coverage to meet international standards.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department, stated that vaccinations are among the most effective preventive measures, urging all Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to get the necessary vaccinations.