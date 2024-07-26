Washington: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a Gaza ceasefire Thursday, with friendly greetings masking tense ties as well as questions over Biden's relevance.

Just days after the 81-year-old Biden's stunning announcement that he would not seek reelection, he and Netanyahu put on a good-humored show in their first meeting at the White House during Biden's presidency.

"From a proud Zionist Jew to a proud Zionist Irish American, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the State of Israel," Netanyahu said in tribute to Biden at the start of the Oval Office meeting.

"And I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you in the months ahead."

'Finalise the deal'

The US President called on the Israeli leader to swiftly finalise a deal on a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages.

"President Biden expressed the need to close the remaining gaps, finalise the deal as soon as possible, bring the hostages home, and reach a durable end to the war in Gaza," according to a White House readout, which added they discussed the "humanitarian crisis" in the embattled Palestinian territory and the need to remove obstacles to the flow of aid.

Netanyahu, 74, also met separately with Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris - reflecting the new political reality of Biden being a lame duck for the next six months.

Harris has been more outspoken on Gaza in the past and there has been speculation that she could adopt a tougher approach on Israel. Officials deny there is any "daylight" between her and Biden.

"We have a lot to talk about," Harris said as they shook hands. Netanyahu replied: "We do indeed."

US Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Vice President’s ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

'Compromise'

The White House said Biden would keep pushing for a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, a potentially legacy-defining achievement if it happens.

Biden's administration said it still believed that Netanyahu was ready for an agreement despite a fiery speech to the US Congress on Wednesday in which he vowed "total victory" against Hamas.

"The president will be reaffirming for Prime Minister Netanyahu that he believes we need to get there, and we need to get there soon," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"We can achieve a deal, but it's going to require, as it always does, some leadership, some compromise."

Biden and Netanyahu later met the families of US hostages held in Gaza, who called the meeting "productive and honest."

"We feel probably more optimistic than we have since the first round of releases in late November," Jonathan Dekel-Chen, the father of American hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, told reporters after the meeting.

Protesters chanted slogans outside a ring of metal barriers erected around the White House, following rowdy protests during Netanyahu's speech to lawmakers.

Harris on Thursday condemned the "despicable" and "unpatriotic" burning of an American flag by protesters, after attempts by Donald Trump's Republicans to paint Democrats as pro-Hamas.

'Final gaps'

While Biden has kept military aid flowing to Israel since Hamas's October 7 attacks, relations with Netanyahu have been deeply strained by Israel's conduct during the war and suspicions that he may be stalling on a deal.

A senior US administration official said Wednesday that negotiations on a Gaza agreement were in the "closing stages" and that Biden would try to close some "final gaps" with Netanyahu.

In a primetime speech on Wednesday explaining his decision to bow out of the election, Biden said he would "keep working to end the war on Gaza."

But in a further sign of Biden's diminishing relevance, and Netanyahu's determination to play both sides, the Israeli PM will also meet Trump in Florida on Friday.