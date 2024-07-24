Empty seats

Amid empty seats as some US lawmakers skipped the speech in protest, the Israeli leader got a rousing welcome from Republicans as he entered the historic chamber.

“For the forces of civilisation to triumph, America and Israel must stand together,” Netanyahu said in his address.

He also took aim at Hamas’s sponsor Iran. “Our world is in upheaval. In the Middle East, Iran’s axis of terror confronts America, Israel and our Arab friends,” Netanyahu said. “This is not a clash of civilizations. It’s a clash between barbarism and civilization,” he added.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally near the US Capitol before Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint meeting of Congress yesterday in Washington, DC. Hundreds of protesters were arrested on Tuesday for gathering near the US Capitol. Image Credit: AFP

Outside the US Capitol, thousands of protesters tried to march on the seat of US government but were kept at least a block away by police who fired pepper spray and the rally ultimately dispersed.

Netanyahu drew boos when he criticised protesters as “Iran’s useful idiots.”