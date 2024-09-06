Dubai: Kuwait has executed six individuals convicted of murder, including two Iranians involved in the killing of an elderly man in Salwa. The execution of a Kuwaiti woman, who had been convicted of stabbing her friend to death eight years ago, was suspended just moments before it was set to take place. This decision followed a last-minute waiver granted by the victim's mother.
Bader Al Mutairi, known for his advocacy in humanitarian cases, reported on social media that he received urgent calls from the women's prison informing him of the Kuwaiti woman's impending execution.
Al Mutairi, who had previously shared the woman's story, made immediate appeals to halt the execution and sought a postponement from the lawyer representing the victim's family.
The victim's family had initially demanded KD 7 million in blood money, which the perpetrator’s family could not afford. After negotiations, an agreement was reached for KD 1 million, but the family later reverted to their original demand.
Eventually, the victim's mother agreed to a KD 1 million waiver, which she formally submitted to the authorities just hours before the scheduled execution.
Security sources confirmed that the Ministry of Interior had planned to execute seven individuals, but the Kuwaiti woman narrowly avoided execution. The case dates back to 2016, when the woman fatally stabbed her friend during a heated argument. She is a divorced mother of children.