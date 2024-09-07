Cairo: Three aircraft formerly operated by the Saudi national carrier are heading to Riyadh to be reused in a renowned entertainment and tourism festival.

The B777-200ERs, which were retired more than five years ago, were loaded onto trucks in the Saudi port city and are being transported to the Boulevard Runway in Riyadh. This is part of the annual Riyadh Season, set to start next month, according to media reports.

A circulating video shows the three planes on special trucks en route to their new destination.

Turki Al Alsheikh, Head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), posted images of the convoy, commenting: "Safe arrival, God willing."

The fifth edition of the Riyadh Season, Saudi Arabia's flagship festival, is scheduled to start on October 12 and will feature 14 zones, 11 world championships, and 10 exhibitions.

The event will feature, among other things, the opening of the Boulevard Runway, a new zone set up in partnership with Saudi Airlines, where decommissioned aircraft will be repurposed as entertainment and eatery facilities. The zone has a capacity of 9,000 people.

Another zone, known as the Venue, covers approximately 10,000 square metres and has a capacity of 8,000 people. This zone will host major events, including a world tennis championship and a high-profile fashion show.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to diversify its oil-dependent economy and attract more visitors.