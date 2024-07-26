Dubai: Visitors of the 44th edition of the Damascus Flower Festival in Tishreen Park were in for a surprise when they spotted famous Syrian actor Bassam Dakak, not as a visitor, but as a pie vendor at his own cart.

Many festival-goers initially mistook Dakak for a regular attendee shopping at the cart. However, it soon became clear that he was indeed the owner, relying on this new venture as a primary source of income for his family.

The actor said that his shift to selling pies was born out of necessity after finding fewer opportunities in the entertainment industry. "This work is not a shame," Dakak added, emphasizing the dignity in all forms of labour.

The image of Dakak behind his pie cart quickly went viral on social media, sparking a mix of support and criticism. The actor, known for his roles in popular TV dramas like "Bab Al Hara," addressed the public reaction in an interview with Q Media.

He defended his choice robustly, stating, "The profession of selling pies is nothing to be ashamed of, and it is more honorable than appearing on TikTok and begging people."