Egyptian Embassy: Victims are paying agents and tourism firms for non-existent employment
Dubai: Egypt’s embassy in Muscat has warned its citizens against scams involving individuals and tourism companies offering non-existent jobs in Oman after arranging their entry on tourist visas in return for money.
The embassy said a large number of Egyptian citizens had fallen victim to fraudsters who promised employment or claimed they could secure jobs after their arrival in the Sultanate.
In a statement to the Egyptian community, the embassy also highlighted new instructions recently issued by Omani authorities that have stopped the conversion of tourist visas into employment visas.
People who secure legitimate employment must now leave Oman and re-enter the country under the appropriate work visa based on a legal employment contract, it said.
The embassy warned that visitors who overstay their tourist visas face fines for each day they remain in the country beyond the permitted period, with penalties potentially reaching RO500.
It urged Egyptians travelling to Oman to exercise caution and verify employment claims before paying money or travelling to avoid falling victim to fraudulent recruitment schemes.
The embassy also reminded visitors entering Oman on tourist visas to comply with entry requirements, including holding a confirmed return air ticket and proof of hotel accommodation.
Travellers should also have sufficient funds to cover their expenses throughout their stay until their scheduled departure, it said.
The embassy said the warning was issued to protect the safety and interests of Egyptian citizens travelling to or residing in Oman.