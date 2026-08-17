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Egypt warns citizens against fake Oman job offers using tourist visas

Egyptian Embassy: Victims are paying agents and tourism firms for non-existent employment

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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The embassy said a large number of Egyptian citizens had fallen victim to fraudsters who promised employment or claimed they could secure jobs after their arrival in the Sultanate.
The embassy said a large number of Egyptian citizens had fallen victim to fraudsters who promised employment or claimed they could secure jobs after their arrival in the Sultanate.
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Dubai: Egypt’s embassy in Muscat has warned its citizens against scams involving individuals and tourism companies offering non-existent jobs in Oman after arranging their entry on tourist visas in return for money.

The embassy said a large number of Egyptian citizens had fallen victim to fraudsters who promised employment or claimed they could secure jobs after their arrival in the Sultanate.

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In a statement to the Egyptian community, the embassy also highlighted new instructions recently issued by Omani authorities that have stopped the conversion of tourist visas into employment visas.

People who secure legitimate employment must now leave Oman and re-enter the country under the appropriate work visa based on a legal employment contract, it said.

The embassy warned that visitors who overstay their tourist visas face fines for each day they remain in the country beyond the permitted period, with penalties potentially reaching RO500.

It urged Egyptians travelling to Oman to exercise caution and verify employment claims before paying money or travelling to avoid falling victim to fraudulent recruitment schemes.

The embassy also reminded visitors entering Oman on tourist visas to comply with entry requirements, including holding a confirmed return air ticket and proof of hotel accommodation.

Travellers should also have sufficient funds to cover their expenses throughout their stay until their scheduled departure, it said.

The embassy said the warning was issued to protect the safety and interests of Egyptian citizens travelling to or residing in Oman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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