Dubai driving tests get smarter with AI-powered system

RTA said the system should give customers a clearer understanding of why they passed or failed while improving confidence in the fairness and objectivity of driving tests. The initiative forms part of RTA’s wider push to use artificial intelligence and smart technologies in driver licensing and road safety services across Dubai.

Instead of receiving only a result and list of errors, customers will be able to review their journey and see visual evidence showing where mistakes happened.

“The system goes beyond automating the calculation of test results. It provides an integrated framework for monitoring and analysing learner performance across different manoeuvres, while presenting recorded errors in a clear visual format,” he said.

RTA said the upgraded system uses Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) positioning technology to track vehicles within the testing yard with an accuracy of up to two centimetres. This allows it to identify errors involving the vehicle’s path, parking position and other yard manoeuvres with greater precision.

The system can also monitor whether learners check their mirrors and blind spots and whether their hands are correctly positioned on the steering wheel while carrying out manoeuvres.

One of its most significant features is the ability to provide visual evidence of mistakes. Learners can replay their vehicle’s journey after the test, see exactly where major or minor errors occurred and understand why those mistakes were recorded.

Dubai: Learner drivers in Dubai will be able to see exactly where they went wrong during their driving test under a new AI-powered assessment system that promises more accurate results, greater transparency and fewer inconsistencies in testing.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.