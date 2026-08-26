"We had around 65 people, including members and their families, take part in the celebrations. We had games like vadamvali (tug of war), kaserakali (musical chairs) and a lemon-and-spoon race. We rarely get the chance to take part in cultural programmes in this area, so people here enjoyed it thoroughly. We are lucky to have the freedom and safety to enjoy all this even amid regional tensions, thanks to our leadership," he said.