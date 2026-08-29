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Dubai Police join Onam celebrations in Karama, viral video wins hearts

Ente Karama video shows Dubai Police officers joining Malayali community celebrations

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dubai Police join Onam celebrations in Karama, viral video wins hearts

Dubai: Dubai Police officers have won praise online after joining Onam celebrations in Karama, with a video showing their participation in the festivities gaining attention on social media.

The footage, shared by Ente Karama on Instagram, shows Dubai Police officers interacting with members of the Malayali community during the celebrations. Their presence added to the festive atmosphere as residents came together to mark Onam, Kerala’s traditional harvest festival.

The video has been widely shared, with viewers praising the officers for joining the community celebrations and highlighting Dubai’s multicultural character.

Dubai Police officers have also taken part in Onam celebrations in previous years, joining members of the Indian community at events marking the festival. Their participation has regularly drawn attention as an example of the emirate’s engagement with its diverse communities.

Onam is traditionally celebrated with family gatherings, cultural programmes, traditional music and dance, and the preparation of an elaborate vegetarian feast known as the Onam sadya. Floral designs, known as pookalam, are also a familiar feature of the festival.

For Kerala’s large expatriate community in the UAE, Onam is an important occasion to celebrate cultural traditions while coming together with friends, family and colleagues.

The participation of Dubai Police officers added another dimension to the celebrations, reflecting the close relationship between the emirate’s authorities and its diverse communities.

Dubai is home to residents from different nationalities and cultural backgrounds, and community events such as Onam regularly bring people together in a shared festive atmosphere.

The latest footage has prompted positive reactions online, with many viewers welcoming the sight of Dubai Police officers joining the celebrations alongside community members.

Video: Ente Karama/Instagram

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