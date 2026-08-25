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Where to shop for Onam in the UAE: Best spots for Kasavu sarees, mundus, and jewellery sets

From Bur Dubai to Sharjah, the top UAE spots for Onam outfits and ornaments

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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Here's your guide to the best spots across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
Here's your guide to the best spots across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
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Onam season transforms Bur Dubai, Karama, and Meena Bazaar into a sea of gold-bordered Kasavu sarees and crisp white mundus. If you're hunting for the perfect festive outfits, or the jewellery to go with it, here's your guide to the best spots across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

1. Weavers Boutique — for sarees, mundus and everyday festive wear

Weavers Boutique has built a loyal following for its collection, shop owner Jayanthi told Gulf News about one customer who walked out with seven mundus in a single visit. Apart from its menswear, the store carries a solid range of tissue, kasuvu and cotton sarees in festive prints. And if you are looking for jewellery, you can scroll through the website or just drop by and buy sarees, bangles, necklaces and earrings.

Good pick if you want ready-made, moderately priced festive wear without too much shopping around.

Where to look: Barsha First - Al Barsha - Dubai

2. Kalyan Silks

Ask around in any Onam thread and Kalyan Silks comes up fast. With branches in Karama (next to LuLu), Al Qusais, and outposts in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, it's often the first stop for families.

One shopper's Reddit account sums it up well: He went in to buy a saree his wife had already picked out from a photo, ended up buying a second (pricier) one he liked on the spot — and she loved it too. So, we spoke to the shop owners too and confirmed: Kalyan Silks stocks settu mundus, kasuvu sarees, so that's another go-to place to add to your list.

Why people choose it:

  • Wide stock, though the design range is more limited

  • In-store tailoring available

  • Pro tip: if they're out of your dhavani size, buy a settu mundu instead and wear just the mundu half as a dhavani.

3. Mulberrys

Mulberrys is the natural next stop, with branches across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. Shoppers note it runs roughly Dh50–70more expensive per piece, but the payoff is a noticeably broader selection of designs.

Worth the extra dirhams if you want something a little more distinctive for the day.

4.For full traditional jewellery sets

For jewellery that matches the outfit, Rahz Jewels Dubai specializes in South Indian traditional pieces: Temple jewellery, coin mala, kasu mala, Lakshmi haram, mango mala, glass bangles, jhumkas, hip belts, and complete bridal sets. It's equally suited to Onam, Valakkappu (Seemantham), and Kerala weddings.

5. Ornate jewels and gifts

Based in School Zone, Muweilah, Industrial Area, Sharjah, this shop's Kerala jewellery collection starts at just 30dh — kasu mala, manga mala, palakka mala, nagapadam, and other festive staples. If you want the traditional look without spending much, this is the spot.

6. Onam offers across three locations

Zivora Gold is running Onam promotions from 15–30 August, spread across Karama, Deira Gold Souk, and Qusais' Madina Mall. Worth checking if you're already gold-shopping in one of those areas and want to catch a festive discount.

7. Looking for classic and luxury pieces?

With locations at Karama Centre, Dubai and Safari Mall, Sharjah, Mila Gold leans into stunning jewellery designs for the festival.

8. LuLu Hypermarket and Nesto — The one-stop shortcut

Short on time? LuLu Hypermarket and Nesto carry a convenient, ready-to-wear range of Kerala-style outfits and Onam essentials, not as extensive as the dedicated boutiques, but a solid option if you need something fast. Moreover, LuLu Fashion Stores has rolled out festive collections for men, women and children, blending traditional wear with contemporary styles. As part of the season's promotions, shoppers spending Dh200 get a Dh50 discount, with further offers available on select bank cards.

The neighbourhoods to know

If you'd rather browse in person than plan store-by-store, head to Bur Dubai, Karama, and Meena Bazaar, these areas have the highest concentration of shops selling Kasavu sarees, mundus, and festive jewellery, and many are used to handling bulk family orders. Al Qusais and Muhaisnah's Madina Mall are also worth a look for a handful of South Indian outlets in one place.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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