Kunchacko Boban, Shweta Mohan and Vedan light up Sharjah’s Onam celebrations

Onam celebrations unite generations with music, traditions and star-studded performances
Sharjah turned into a vibrant celebration of Kerala’s favourite festival as Remitly Onamamangam Season 5, the UAE’s biggest Onam celebration, brought together music, dance, traditional festivities and star power at Expo Centre Sharjah.
The celebrations captured the spirit of Onam with a grand Onam Sadhya, traditional games, Uriyadi, and the arrival of Maveli, bringing the UAE’s Malayali community together to celebrate the festival. Around 8,000 people attended the grand Onam Sadhya, making it one of the major highlights of the event.
The festivities continued with a colourful line-up of cultural performances, including classical dances and musical presentations, before the evening moved into high-energy entertainment featuring popular names from Malayalam cinema and music.
One of the biggest attractions of the evening was Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban, whose presence sparked excitement among the packed audience. He joined renowned violinist Sabareesh Prabhakar for an energetic Chenda-and-violin fusion performance, blending traditional Kerala rhythms with a contemporary stage presentation.
The performance brought together classical precision and the distinctive pulse of the Chenda, creating one of the memorable moments of the celebrations. Sabareesh Prabhakar’s violin added another dimension to the traditional percussion-led presentation, while Kunchacko Boban’s participation further energised the crowd.
Popular singer Shweta Mohan, accompanied by Bennet and the Band, provided another major musical highlight. Her powerful vocals, backed by the band’s energetic live performance, captivated the audience and added a soulful dimension to the star-studded evening.
The programme also featured popular comedy sensation Sudheer Paravoor, who brought his much-loved K7 Maman avatar to the stage for an exclusive live performance. His comic act added a dose of humour and entertainment to the celebrations.
The event maintained a strong connection with Kerala’s cultural heritage through its traditional activities and performances, while also offering a contemporary entertainment experience for families and visitors.
As the night progressed, Malayalam rapper Vedan took over the stage for the closing performance. Known for his distinctive style and high-energy performances, Vedan delivered a powerful set that kept the audience engaged and brought the evening to a vibrant close.
With thousands gathering for the Sadhya, along with music, dance, games, traditional celebrations and performances by some of Malayalam entertainment’s popular names, Remitly Onamamangam Season 5 transformed Expo Centre Sharjah into a colourful celebration of Kerala’s culture and festive spirit.
The event brought together generations of the Malayali community, blending traditional Onam celebrations with contemporary music and entertainment to create a memorable festive experience. Equity Plus Events organised Remitly Onamamangam Season 5.