GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE strongly condemns school shooting in Philippines

UAE denounces deadly Philippines school attack, urges rejection of extremism

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE strongly condemns school shooting in Philippines
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting at a school in South Cotabato province in the Republic of the Philippines, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and extremism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of the Philippines and its people, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE, Russia hold high-level talks on regional stability

UAE, Russia hold high-level talks on regional stability

1m read
UAE regulator wins IAEA award for AI climate monitoring

UAE regulator wins IAEA award for AI climate monitoring

2m read
UAE sends 50+ AI delegation to US on tech mission

UAE sends 50+ AI delegation to US on tech mission

2m read
Al Tayer and Griffiths during the meeting.

RTA, Dubai Airports align on DXB, DWC transport plans

2m read