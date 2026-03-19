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Watch: First Shawwal crescent spotted after sunset from Abu Dhabi observatory

The moon was separated from the sun by 6.6 degrees at the time of observation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Watch: First Shawwal crescent spotted after sunset from Abu Dhabi observatory

Abu Dhabi: Astronomers in the UAE have captured the first confirmed post-sunset image of the Shawwal crescent in the Islamic world, ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

The International Astronomical Centre announced that the crescent of Shawwal 1447 AH was successfully photographed on Thursday, 19 March 2026, at 6:35pm UAE time by the Al Khatam Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi, shortly after sunset.

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Astronomical data showed the moon was separated from the sun by 6.6 degrees at the time of observation, with the lunar age calculated at 14.2 hours, conditions considered challenging but sufficient for advanced imaging techniques. 

Weather conditions during the observation were reported as partly cloudy.

The observation was carried out by a specialised team from the International Astronomical Centre as part of ongoing regional efforts to support astronomical verification of lunar sightings.

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