Which countries will celebrate Eid Al Fitr 2026 on Friday?

Countries confirm Friday as the first day of Eid after moon sighting and calculations.
Several countries have confirmed Friday, March 20, 2026, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr, following the completion of 30 days of Ramadan and the unsuccessful sighting of the Shawwal crescent.
Countries confirming Eid on Friday include Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, and Australia.
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Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait reported that the crescent was not sighted, setting Friday as Eid.
Turkey: Astronomical calculations determined Friday as Eid.
Australia: Calculations and moon observations confirmed Friday as Eid.
Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq have officially announced that Friday, March 20, will be the day of Eid Al-Fitr.
Meanwhile, Singapore has announced that Saturday, March 21, will be Eid Al Fitr in the country, due to the impossibility of sighting the crescent from Singapore on Thursday.
While some countries will attempt to sight the crescent on Wednesday, March 18, others will hold moon-sighting moments on Thursday, March 19. In many nations, the 29th of Ramadan falls tomorrow, meaning Eid could be on Friday or Saturday, according to the Astronomy Centre.
Countries observing the crescent tomorrow include: Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, parts of Iraq, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, and Mauritania.
Residents are advised to follow official announcements for prayer timings and celebrations to ensure a safe and joyful start to Eid Al-Fitr.