Dubai Bling businessman says he never named anyone, questions social media backlash
Dubai: “I never mentioned a name! If someone assumes I’m speaking about them, that’s their problem.”
At his villa in Jumeirah, seated at his dining table, Dubai Bling reality show star and UAE businessman Ebraheem Al Samadi is exactly what you expect: larger-than-life, disarmingly warm, and entirely unfazed by the noise surrounding him. (This interview was conducted on February 25, before the Middle East conflict began, a moment that now feels far removed, as the region grapples with heightened tensions stemming from US-Israel war on Iran)
In the weeks since, the Dubai Bling star has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after his Instagram posts, including a now much-debated “football” metaphor. The sarcastic reference sparked criticism, with many viewers linking his comments to co-star Farhana Bodi. She, in turn, addressed the situation directly, calling it "bullying".
Ebraheem, however, rejects her assumptions. He insists he neither named nor targeted anyone, arguing that the outrage says more about interpretation than intention.
In this candid conversation, he leans into the controversy, pushes back against the criticism, and reflects on influencer culture, and the blurred line between reality TV drama and real life. And does he worry being cancelled?
"Cancel me so I can relax, because I’m tired of making videos. I don’t fear cancellation. I fear God. My intentions are always pure.”
Excerpts from our interview with Ebraheem:
You’ve been at the centre of a lot of conversation lately. Do you think people misunderstand you?
Majority have that perception because I’m very honest and straightforward. I speak from the heart. But I also run 17 companies and have more than 500 employees, so I have to be diplomatic. I wouldn’t reach this level of success unless I understood boundaries on what can be said, how it should be said. What I say on social media is often about a broader issue, especially influencer culture. I don’t speak about one person. I never mentioned a name. If someone assumes I’m speaking about them, that’s their problem.
The “football” metaphor became a flashpoint. Did you intend it to refer to anyone?
Absolutely not. It was a metaphor, and not aimed at any specific person. People took it out of context. I would never target a woman like that, especially not a single mother. I’m the son of a single mother, my respect for women is very important to me. And remember, I stood up for that person many times in previous seasons because I believed you should stand up for people you care about. Later, I realised that person is not who I thought they were ... But whatever I say on social media doesn’t refer to one person. I don’t target anyone individually. If someone watches my stories and assumes I’m speaking about them, that’s their problem. I never mentioned a name, I never hinted to a person.
Some critics, including Farhana Bodi whom I interviewed before speaking to you, say the remark crossed a line. Do you understand that reaction?
I understand people reacted, but the meaning that was attached to it is not what I said. Sometimes things get twisted online and become something much bigger than what they were. I don’t target anyone individually. If someone watches my stories and assumes I’m speaking about them, that’s their problem. I never mentioned a name, I never hinted to a person.
The ‘football’ metaphor sparked backlash. What did you mean?
The video said every football team needs a football, not referring to anyone. If someone thought I was referring to them, that’s on them. You cannot take a metaphor out of context. The meaning was that someone is creating issues within a group, moving from one person to another. It does not mean a woman is being kicked. That was never said.
Would you avoid metaphors now?
No. I’ll be the king of metaphors. If my intention is pure, how people choose to perceive it is up to them.
There’s also criticism that you’ve taken aim at influencers. Why?
It’s not fair. It’s not fair to businesses or hard workers. Some influencers buy followers, buy comments, and brands pay them based on fake reach. When a company pays $20,000 or $30,000 for a reel, they expect a return. If that reach is not real, that’s like theft.
Is this coming from frustration as a businessman?
I’ve struggled to get where I am. I never took a loan, never had an investor. When someone cheats you out of your hard-earned money, it hurts. A businessman takes risks. It’s not easy. Sometimes I feel like a firefighter, dealing with one issue after another.
You’ve also faced serious accusations online, including claims of racism. How do you respond?
I grew up in America around South Asians. I feel more ‘desi’ than anything else. I’ve been to India, I’m opening in Pakistan. My employees come from everywhere. For me, it’s never about race, it’s about the individual.
Do you think social media has amplified this situation?
Definitely. People enjoy the drama. Everyone has their own supporters, and they defend their side. That fuels things and makes them bigger than they really are.
Why not resolve things privately?
If someone is genuinely hurt, they should come directly and say it. Public back-and-forth doesn’t solve anything. For me, it’s about respect and maturity.
Do you regret any of your reactions?
Yes. I’ve said before that I regret reacting at times. I’m human. Sometimes I react to protect myself, but I believe in being better and learning from it.
Some say this is all part of reality TV drama. Is any of this intentional?
No. If anything, platforms don’t like drama happening outside the show. But when you’re in a reality show, things don’t just stop when the cameras stop. It continues into real life.
What would closure look like for you?
Respect. That’s it. We don’t have to be close, but there should be mutual respect. I don’t wish harm on anyone.
What do you want people to understand about you right now?
That social media is only a small part of my life. I have businesses, family, responsibilities. My life doesn’t revolve around one situation or one person. Plus, I never intend to target anyone, especially not women or single mothers. My love for women and the community should never be questioned. Sometimes I rant, but it’s never to harm anyone. If I cross a line, tell me and I will fix it.