Dubai: “I never mentioned a name! If someone assumes I’m speaking about them, that’s their problem.”

At his villa in Jumeirah, seated at his dining table, Dubai Bling reality show star and UAE businessman Ebraheem Al Samadi is exactly what you expect: larger-than-life, disarmingly warm, and entirely unfazed by the noise surrounding him. (This interview was conducted on February 25, before the Middle East conflict began, a moment that now feels far removed, as the region grapples with heightened tensions stemming from US-Israel war on Iran)

In the weeks since, the Dubai Bling star has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after his Instagram posts, including a now much-debated “football” metaphor. The sarcastic reference sparked criticism, with many viewers linking his comments to co-star Farhana Bodi. She, in turn, addressed the situation directly, calling it "bullying".