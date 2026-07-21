Marvel has had a decidedly uneven run since Avengers: Endgame brought the Infinity Saga to a close in 2019. Some releases, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine, became major hits. Others, such as Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Widow, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels, failed to generate the same level of excitement.