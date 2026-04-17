Doctor Doom overwhelms Thor, Captain America steps up for battle: Avengers Doomsday trailer highlights

So, despite all the noise, and a lot of criticism as fans really thought that Endgame (2019) would be the last time we see Robert Downey Jr in MCU, the new film is still generating a strong amount of buzz. There are of course many things still to ponder over, as the film is notably promised to pick up, from where Endgame left off, which creates some amount of confusion for the last two phases of the MCU.