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Doctor Doom overwhelms Thor, Captain America steps up for battle: Avengers Doomsday trailer highlights

The new trailer was unveiled at CinemaCon 2026

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Doctor Doom overwhelms Thor, Captain America steps up for battle: Avengers Doomsday trailer highlights
Twitter/ Culture Crave

Avengers have assembled, but at what cost?

The excitement in Las Vegas hit a fever pitch at CinemaCon 2026 as Marvel Studios finally pulled back the curtain on the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. And to top it all, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans took the stage alongside Kevin Feige and the Russo Brothers. They were greeted by a deafening roar from the crowd, to the extent that the studio had to play the footage twice just to make sure everyone caught every universe-shattering detail.

The trailer kicks off with a shot of the newly minted Avengers Tower, signaling that the band is officially back together, though the lineup looks a little different this time. In a whirlwind of multiversal madness, we see the Fantastic Four crossing paths with Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson’s Captain America.

Action-wise, the Russo Brothers seem to be dialling the intensity up to eleven. The footage teased some truly wild 'fan-fiction come to life' moments, including a kinetically charged brawl between Shang-Chi and Gambit, and a mind-bending, shape-shifting duel featuring Yelena Belova and Mystique. As if that wasn't enough, the return of Namor ensures that the threats are coming from every corner of the globe—and beyond.

However, the shadow looming over everything is the titular Doctor Doom. Portrayed as a force of nature rather than a mere man, Doom’s power was put on chilling display when he blocked a full-force strike from Thor’s Stormbreaker. Thor looked genuinely outmatched. But it wasn't all doom and gloom; the old emotions of camaraderie resurfaced when Steve Rogers shared a moment with Thor before reclaiming Mjolnir, proving that the old guard still has some magic left.

So, despite all the noise, and a lot of criticism as fans really thought that Endgame (2019) would be the last time we see Robert Downey Jr in MCU, the new film is still generating a strong amount of buzz. There are of course many things still to ponder over, as the film is notably promised to pick up, from where Endgame left off, which creates some amount of confusion for the last two phases of the MCU.

But well, we'll find out this year.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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