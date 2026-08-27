"Building and creativity have always been at the heart of the LEGO experience, but LEGO Skylines takes us into completely new territory," said Fredrik Löving, SVP and Global Head of Games at the LEGO Group. "From the beginning, our ambition wasn't just to make a LEGO city-builder, it was to create a game that is considered among the best in the genre. Whether players dream of building a bustling metropolis, a quirky seaside town, or something nobody has imagined before, LEGO Skylines gives them the creative freedom and depth to make it happen."