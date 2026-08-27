The Cities: Skylines team is building a LEGO city builder for PS5, Xbox, Switch 2 and PC
Dubai: If you have ever looked at a LEGO city and thought you could run it better, here is your chance. Paradox Interactive, Iceflake Studios and the LEGO Group have announced LEGO Skylines, a brand new city builder that drops the entire Cities: Skylines formula into a world made of bricks and yellow minifigures.
The game was revealed during Gamescom 2026's Opening Night Live on 25 August.
LEGO Skylines is a proper city builder. You start with a single plot, put down your first house, and watch a neighbourhood grow into a living, breathing metropolis shaped entirely by your decisions. Roads, zoning, supply chains, the works. If you have ever lost an evening to SimCity or Cities: Skylines, the loop will feel instantly familiar.
The twist is the LEGO of it all. Where most city builders push you towards realism and efficiency, this one actively encourages the absurd. Iceflake described the vision as turning city building into "a more personal experience, where only your imagination limits what kind of cities you can build."
The team's own example says it best. You could, if you wanted, put a bakery on every single corner of your city, each one churning out donuts using wheat farmed elsewhere in your metropolis. Whether that is sound urban planning is beside the point. It is your city, your donut empire.
The game promises what the developers cheerfully call "a frankly absurd amount of buildings, decorations, and other cool stuff," which is either a red flag or a green one depending on how many hours you are willing to lose.
The LEGO Group is treating this as more than a licensing exercise.
"Building and creativity have always been at the heart of the LEGO experience, but LEGO Skylines takes us into completely new territory," said Fredrik Löving, SVP and Global Head of Games at the LEGO Group. "From the beginning, our ambition wasn't just to make a LEGO city-builder, it was to create a game that is considered among the best in the genre. Whether players dream of building a bustling metropolis, a quirky seaside town, or something nobody has imagined before, LEGO Skylines gives them the creative freedom and depth to make it happen."
Paradox describes the game itself with equal charm, warning that it is the kind of builder "you pick up for five minutes and suddenly it's tomorrow." Anyone who has played the genre knows that is not marketing hyperbole so much as a genuine hazard.
Iceflake Studios, based in Tampere, Finland, is the same team that took over active development of Cities: Skylines II earlier this year after original developer Colossal Order parted ways with Paradox in late 2025.
Cities: Skylines II launched to criticism over its performance issues, and some fans are watching to see whether Iceflake can deliver a smoother experience this time.
There is no release date yet. What is confirmed is that LEGO Skylines will launch simultaneously across four platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.
A simultaneous four-platform release signals this is a full title rather than a spinoff or a mobile experiment, which is a promising sign for anyone hoping this is the cosy city builder it is being pitched as. For now, it is available to wishlist, with more of its systems expected to be revealed in the months ahead.
Make it beautiful, make it weird, make it yours.