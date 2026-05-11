Dua Lipa sues Samsung for $15 million over alleged use of her image on TV boxes

The filing alleges the unauthorised use has damaged Lipa’s brand value
British singer Dua Lipa has taken legal aim at tech giant Samsung Electronics, filing a lawsuit in California federal court seeking at least $15 million in damages over allegations that her image was used without permission to help sell televisions.
At the centre of the dispute is a copyrighted photo titled Dua Lipa - Backstage at Austin City Limits, 2024, which her legal team says she fully owns. According to the complaint as cited by Reuters, Samsung allegedly printed the image on the front of retail TV box packaging, creating the impression that the singer was endorsing the product, and potentially influencing buying decisions in the process.
Her lawyers argue the use went beyond simple imagery, claiming it crossed into copyright and trademark infringement, as well as violation of her publicity rights. They say the packaging effectively turned her likeness into a sales hook, bolstered by social media reactions included in the filing. One screenshot reportedly shows a fan saying they would buy the TV “just because Dua is on it," as quoted by Reuters.
The lawsuit also claims the Levitating singer became aware of the alleged misuse in June last year and formally demanded that Samsung stop using her image. The company, according to her legal team, refused to comply.
Apart from financial damages, the filing alleges the unauthorised use has damaged Lipa’s brand value, arguing it misleads consumers into believing she endorses the product and erodes her commercial goodwill.