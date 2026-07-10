10 spectacular and offbeat travel destinations across the world this summer

Off the beaten path, these scenic global locations are just waiting to be explored
‘Tis the season that’s always inspired UAE residents to travel, but many this summer are looking beyond the familiar, seeking destinations that combine spectacular scenery, authentic local culture and genuinely different experiences. The locales across these pages is a reflection of these trends. In no particular order, here’s our top 10 list
Few places feel as untouched as the Faroe Islands. Rising dramatically from the North Atlantic, the archipelago offers towering cliffs, emerald valleys, cascading waterfalls and tiny turf-roofed villages that seem frozen in time. Hiking trails overlook puffin colonies, while winding roads reveal breathtaking fjords around almost every corner. It is an ideal destination for travellers seeking nature without the crowds.
Image opportunities: Mulafossur Waterfall, Saksun Village, Drangarnir sea arch, puffins and dramatic cliffs.
Floating in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, the Azores remain one of Europe’s most remarkable hidden gems. Volcanic craters have become emerald lakes, geothermal springs bubble through lush forests and dramatic coastlines provide unforgettable whale-watching opportunities. The islands blend adventure with tranquillity, making them perfect for families and couples alike.
Image opportunities: Sete Cidades crater lakes, hot springs, hydrangea-lined roads, volcanic coastlines and whale excursions.
Often overshadowed by neighbouring countries, Albania offers remarkable value and authentic experiences. The UNESCO-listed stone city of Gjirokastër rises across a hillside beneath a magnificent fortress. Cobbled streets, Ottoman architecture, artisan shops and traditional restaurants create an atmosphere unlike anywhere else in Europe.
Pair the visit with Albania’s spectacular Riviera for a holiday combining history with turquoise beaches.
Image opportunities: Stone houses, Gjirokastër Castle, mountain scenery and Albanian Riviera beaches.
For divers, snorkellers and nature lovers, few destinations rival Raja Ampat. Located off the coast of West Papua, the archipelago contains some of the world’s richest marine biodiversity. Crystal-clear lagoons, limestone islands and vibrant coral reefs create an almost surreal tropical paradise.
Although reaching the islands requires additional flights, visitors are rewarded with exceptional natural beauty and remarkable underwater adventures.
Image opportunities: Piaynemo viewpoint, turquoise lagoons, coral reefs, overwater jetties and tropical islands.
Misty mountains, ancient castles and dramatic coastlines make the Isle of Skye one of Britain’s most magical destinations. Long summer evenings allow visitors to explore fairy pools, rugged hiking trails and picturesque fishing villages beneath ever-changing skies. Wildlife enthusiasts may even spot seals, dolphins and golden eagles.
Image opportunities: Old Man of Storr, Fairy Pools, Quiraing landscape, colourful Portree Harbour.
Combining medieval charm with spectacular Adriatic scenery, Kotor Bay delivers many of the pleasures of the Mediterranean without overwhelming crowds. Ancient stone streets lead to lively squares while mountain roads reveal breathtaking views over one of Europe’s most beautiful natural harbours. Sailing, hiking and waterfront dining complete the experience.
Image opportunities: Kotor Old Town, bay viewpoints, stone churches, sailing boats and mountain panoramas.
This mystical island inspired the forests featured in Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke. Covered in ancient cedar forests, moss-covered trails and waterfalls, Yakushima feels almost prehistoric. Some of the island’s trees are believed to be thousands of years old, creating one of Asia’s most extraordinary hiking destinations.
Image opportunities: Cedar forests, Shiratani Unsuikyo Gorge, waterfalls, mountain trails and coastal scenery.
Colourful, vibrant and full of character, Salento offers a refreshing alternative to Colombia’s larger cities. Surrounded by coffee plantations and the towering wax palms of the Cocora Valley, the town combines outdoor adventure with exceptional local hospitality. Visitors can explore coffee farms, horseback trails and colourful colonial streets before enjoying world-famous Colombian coffee.
Image opportunities: Cocora Valley, giant wax palms, colourful streets, coffee plantations and mountain landscapes.
Towering granite peaks plunge directly into crystal-clear Arctic waters, creating one of the world’s most dramatic coastal landscapes. During summer, the Midnight Sun provides nearly endless daylight, allowing visitors to hike, kayak or photograph charming fishing villages at almost any hour. Despite its growing reputation, Lofoten still feels wonderfully remote.
Image opportunities: Reine village, Hamnøy bridge, Arctic beaches, fishing cabins, dramatic mountain peaks and kayaking.
While Hallstatt itself is famous, venturing beyond the village opens a world of alpine lakes, charming hamlets and mountain trails. Crystal-clear waters reflect centuries-old wooden homes while cable cars climb to panoramic viewpoints overlooking the Austrian Alps. Summer transforms the region into a paradise for kayaking, cycling and lakeside relaxation.
Image opportunities: Hallstatt lakeside, Gosausee Lake, alpine meadows, mountain viewpoints and traditional Austrian villages.