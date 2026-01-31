GOLD/FOREX
Transport

UAE traffic alert: Accident on Emirates Road near Dubai–Al Ain bridge causes delays

Dubai Police advise alternative routes after Emirates Road accident

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Authorities stressed that avoiding the crowding of accident scenes is vital.
X / Dubai Police

Dubai Police issued a traffic alert on Saturday, January 31, at around 3.30pm, warning motorists of an accident on Emirates Road.

In a post shared on X by @DubaiPoliceHQ, authorities said the incident occurred after the Dubai–Al Ain Bridge on lanes heading towards Jebel Ali. Drivers were urged to be extra cautious while passing through the area.

Motorists were advised to slow down, follow traffic instructions, and consider alternative routes where possible to avoid delays. Emergency teams were on site to manage the situation and ensure road safety.

Dubai Police reminded road users to stay alert, maintain safe distances, and follow official updates for the latest traffic information.

