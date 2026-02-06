GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Traffic alert: Dubai Police warn motorists of delays heading to Expo City

Drivers are advised to plan their journeys carefully and allow extra travel time

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Police reminded road users to stay alert and monitor official updates for the latest traffic information.
Dubai Police reminded road users to stay alert and monitor official updates for the latest traffic information.
Shutterstock

Dubai Police have warned motorists of traffic delays on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, heading towards Expo City, on Friday.

Drivers are advised to plan their journeys carefully and allow extra travel time.

Authorities urged motorists to slow down, follow traffic instructions, maintain safe distances, and consider alternative routes to avoid delays.

Dubai Police reminded road users to stay alert and monitor official updates for the latest traffic information.

Related Topics:
DubaiDubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Traffic alert: Major delays hit Dubai, Sharjah roads

Traffic alert: Major delays hit Dubai, Sharjah roads

2m read
Authorities stressed that avoiding the crowding of accident scenes is vital.

Accident reported on Emirates Road towards Jebel Ali

1m read
Dubai World Trade Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road will continue hosting major conferences, even as mega events move to Expo City.

Stuck in traffic during Gulfood? Dubai has a new plan

4m read
Congestion reported on E11, Al Barsha and Al Khail Road, while E311 remains mostly smooth.

Morning traffic alert: Delays grow on Sheikh Zayed Road

1m read