Traffic alert: Dubai Police warn motorists of delays heading to Expo City

Dubai Police reminded road users to stay alert and monitor official updates for the latest traffic information.

Authorities urged motorists to slow down, follow traffic instructions, maintain safe distances, and consider alternative routes to avoid delays.

Drivers are advised to plan their journeys carefully and allow extra travel time.

Dubai Police have warned motorists of traffic delays on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, heading towards Expo City, on Friday.

