DP World accelerates $800m Tartous port overhaul as Syria pushes trade recovery

UAE logistics giant, Syrian authorities discuss speeding up infrastructure upgrades
Dubai: DP World is accelerating plans to modernise Syria’s Port of Tartous under an $800 million investment programme aimed at rebuilding the country’s maritime and trade infrastructure as economic ties between the UAE and Syria deepen.
Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World, met Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi, Chairman of Syria’s General Authority for Borders and Customs (GABC), to review progress on the redevelopment project and discuss ways to speed up implementation at the Mediterranean port.
The discussions focused on expanding infrastructure capacity and improving logistics efficiency to prepare the Port of Tartous for higher cargo volumes and increased regional trade activity.
DP World said the project is designed to strengthen Tartous’ position as a regional maritime gateway connecting Southern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.
The redevelopment forms part of a 30-year concession agreement signed between DP World and the Syrian government in July 2025.
Under the agreement, DP World committed to invest $800 million to upgrade port infrastructure, expand operational capacity and introduce advanced cargo-handling and digital systems.
The company said the investment is intended to improve Syria’s trade capabilities and support wider economic recovery efforts following years of conflict and infrastructure disruption.
DP World plans to expand the port’s ability to handle multiple cargo types, including containers, general cargo, breakbulk shipments and roll-on/roll-off traffic.
The company is also exploring the development of logistics zones, inland freight hubs and transit corridors in cooperation with local stakeholders as part of a broader push to integrate Tartous into regional and global supply chains.
Essa Kazim said the redevelopment is intended to modernise Syria’s maritime sector and strengthen trade connectivity.
“DP World is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the development of Syria’s maritime sector through the modernisation of Tartous port in line with the highest international operational standards,” Kazim said.
“Our discussions focused on accelerating implementation, boosting the Port’s role in driving trade and strengthening Syria’s trade links with regional and markets.”
Kazim added that the redevelopment could help restore regional trade corridors and support economic activity.
“The Port of Tartous redevelopment is seen as a strategic step to restoring key trade corridors and stimulating economic activity. Modernisation of port operations is expected to improve efficiency, facilitate trade flows and support Syria’s reconstruction efforts,” he said.
Located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, the Port of Tartous is the country’s second-largest port and serves as a key access point for trade routes linking Europe, the Levant and North Africa.
Its location gives it strategic importance within regional shipping networks, complementing trade flows through the Bosporus Strait and the Suez Canal.
Port of Tartous has long played a central role in Syria’s import and export activity, although years of war and sanctions severely affected the country’s transport and logistics infrastructure.
Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director for Subcontinent, Central Asia, Levant and Egypt at DP World, said the project represented a major step in rebuilding Syria’s logistics ecosystem.
“The Port of Tartous development marks a defining moment in Syria’s journey of economic recovery and modernisation of its trade infrastructure. We are proud to contribute to this vital phase of growth,” Soomar said.
“At DP World, we believe that meaningful infrastructure development is built on long-term collaboration and foresight. Our partnership with Syria’s General Authority for Borders and Customs presents a significant opportunity to reshape the future of trade in Syria and the wider region, while rebuilding a logistics ecosystem that supports the country’s economic growth.”
The Tartous project comes as economic relations between the UAE and Syria continue strengthening.
Non-oil trade between the two countries reached a record $1.4 billion in 2025, representing a 132.4% year-on-year increase, according to the statement.
The growth reflects expanding commercial engagement between Emirati and Syrian businesses across infrastructure, logistics and trade-related sectors.
DP World, which operates in more than 80 countries and handles around 10% of global container traffic, has continued expanding its footprint across emerging trade corridors in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
The company said the Tartous redevelopment aligns with its broader strategy of investing in long-term logistics infrastructure in growth markets.