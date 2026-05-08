How UAE storytellers use film and digital media to preserve culture and identity

“Animation offers a unique opportunity for storytelling because it can cross barriers that live action sometimes cannot. When we watch something, we often instinctively look for ourselves on screen, whether that is in how someone looks, speaks or lives. Animation shifts that. Because animated characters do not have to look exactly like us for us to connect with them, audiences can often relate more freely to a wider range of characters, emotions and experiences. That opens up space for stories that are culturally specific, but still feel universal.