Nakheel unveils luxury waterfront villas at Palm Jebel Ali

Spanning seven islands across 13.4 kilometres, Palm Jebel Ali comprises 16 fronds and more than 90 kilometres of beachfront, positioning itself as a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area. The development is aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), integrating smart city technologies, sustainable design principles and vibrant public spaces to redefine the future of waterfront living in the emirate.