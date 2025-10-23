Nakheel unveils luxury waterfront villas at Palm Jebel Ali

New villa collections feature 11 designs with direct beachfront access and sea views
Dubai: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has launched a new collection of premium waterfront villas at Palm Jebel Ali.
With construction progressing rapidly, the latest release introduces 11 architecturally distinct villa styles under The Beach and The Coral collections, each offering a different interpretation of contemporary coastal living. Designed in partnership with globally renowned architecture studios, every villa style offers residents panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and direct beachfront access.
The Beach Collection includes five- and six-bedroom villas ranging from 7,500 to 8,500 square feet. Designs such as Cyan Sky by NAGA Architects, Cobalt Beach by LOCI, Baia Luna by WATG, and Wave Crest, Ocean Whisper and Bluejay by SAOTA showcase elegant simplicity through clean lines and expansive glass facades that frame the horizon.
The Coral Collection comprises six- and seven-bedroom villas ranging from 11,500 to 12,500 square feet, featuring styles like Red Aurora, Porcelain Roses, Redwood, Coral Dune and Sunset Mirage. Designed by SAOTA, LOCI, LW Design Group and NAGA Architects.
Complementing the residential offering, Palm Jebel Ali will feature a 9,000 sqm retail centre and a Friday Mosque designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). The mosque, accommodating up to 1,000 worshippers.
Spanning seven islands across 13.4 kilometres, Palm Jebel Ali comprises 16 fronds and more than 90 kilometres of beachfront, positioning itself as a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area. The development is aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), integrating smart city technologies, sustainable design principles and vibrant public spaces to redefine the future of waterfront living in the emirate.
