Grand Lux Properties closes landmark Palm Jumeirah villa sale

Grand Lux Properties has concluded a landmark villa transaction on Palm Jumeirah, reaffirming the strength and maturity of Dubai’s ultra-prime real estate market.

Listed exclusively at Dh175 million, the villa stands among the island’s most architecturally significant residences, distinguished by refined design, craftsmanship, and exceptional detailing.

While the final sale price remains confidential, the property was sold by Grand Lux Properties, which represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

Discreet advisory for high-net-worth clients

Bardia Eshghi, Founder of Grand Lux Properties, led the negotiation, reflecting the firm’s trusted position among high-net-worth clients seeking discreet advisory at the top end of Dubai’s market.

“Our focus is always on integrity and precision,” said Eshghi. “Representing both sides of this transaction required deep understanding and balance. It’s a privilege to help bring such landmark homes to life for clients who value authenticity and excellence.”

The sale underscores continued confidence in Dubai’s luxury segment, where timeless architecture, prime location, and quality execution increasingly define real value. Grand Lux Properties continues to curate and conclude significant villa and penthouse sales across Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay Island, and District One, solidifying its role as one of the region’s foremost boutique brokerages for ultra-high-net-worth clientele.

