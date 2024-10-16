Dubai: Just days after issuing a Dh800 million contract for marine works, Nakheel has issued three further contracts valued at Dh5 billion plus to develop the luxury villas on the first six fronds at Palm Jebel Ali. These projects are to be completed by late 2026.

The scope of work includes the construction of 723 Beach Collection and Coral Collection villas with exclusive beach frontage across six fronds in addition to the development of infrastructure and public spaces within those fronds on the second Palm.

The five- and six-bedroom Beach Collection villas number 539 in total, and there are to 184 Coral Collection villas of seven bedrooms. They come in a choice of eight distinct architectural styles for the Beach Collection villas and eight styles for the Coral Collection villas. The built-up areas range from 8,000 to 15,000 square feet.

The construction of the residences will be complemented by the simultaneous development of a network of roads, 'all designed to elevate the community living experience for residents, families and visitors in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan'.

Palm Jebel Ali’s seven islands will span 13.4 kilometres, feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront.

Who's building what