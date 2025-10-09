GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Dubai Islands turn next big waterfront investment

Dubai Islands saw Dh6.1b in sales in first half of 2025, according to Betterhomes Research

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Market sources say there is an element of price discovery with the values set for the initial Dubai Islands’ villa releases.
Market sources say there is an element of price discovery with the values set for the initial Dubai Islands’ villa releases.
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Islands is fast becoming one of the city’s most talked-about coastal communities. Once a quiet development zone, it’s now a thriving real estate story — recording Dh6.1 billion in sales during the first half of 2025, according to Betterhomes Research.

Backed by Nakheel and aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Islands is reshaping what luxury waterfront living looks like — blending resort-style homes, leisure districts, and city convenience in one location.

Spanning 17 square kilometres and offering 20 kilometres of beachfront, the project features five interconnected islands designed for living, hospitality, and culture — all within minutes of Deira, Old Dubai, and Dubai International Airport. Upcoming RTA bridge links will make access even easier, adding to its appeal for residents and investors alike.

Market momentum

Dubai’s property market reached Dh262 billion in total transactions in H1 2025, its best half-year on record. Within that, Dubai Islands stood out:

  • 1,936 total transactions worth Dh6.1 billion

  • Apartments: 1,895 sales worth Dh5.63 billion (average Dh2.9 million each)

  • Villas: 28 transactions, averaging Dh15 million; six-bedroom units reached Dh44.4 million

  • Average price: Dh2,340 per sq. ft., compared to Dh3,000+ on Palm Jumeirah

Waterfront communities saw 12–15% annual price growth by June 2025, with Dubai Islands positioned to outperform in both yields and appreciation.

“Dubai Islands combines a premier waterfront setting with practical city access,” said Wassim Abdallah, Director of Development Sales and Consultancy at Betterhomes. “It attracts both end-users seeking resort-style living and investors focused on yield and long-term capital growth.”

What’s taking shape

Nakheel, the project’s master developer, is rolling out a mix of residential, retail, and hospitality projects. Key developments already open include:

  • Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences — bringing branded beachfront living

  • Hotel Riu Dubai and Centara Mirage Beach Resort — family-friendly resorts that anchor steady leisure demand

Upcoming phases will feature low- to mid-rise residential buildings, marina precincts, and cultural and retail hubs. Together, they’ll form a walkable lifestyle destination with beachfront promenades, dining, and wellness spaces.

Residents pay attention

For residents, Dubai Islands offers a resort lifestyle within city reach — long beaches, open views, and proximity to everyday conveniences. Homes are designed with open layouts, natural light, and outdoor spaces, making them ideal for families, professionals, or those seeking a second home by the sea.

For investors, it’s about value and timing. Prices remain below Palm Jumeirah levels, leaving room for capital growth, while strong tourism and hospitality infrastructure help sustain rental yields. With limited true waterfront inventory in Dubai, early buyers are positioning themselves before the area matures.

What’s next?

More than 10,700 residential units are currently under construction, with more planned across upcoming phases. As new bridges and infrastructure come online, Dubai Islands is expected to become Dubai’s next fully connected waterfront district — offering a balance of lifestyle, location, and long-term investment potential.

Whether you’re searching for your next home or your next high-yield investment, Dubai Islands is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most promising addresses.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai property

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

BInghatti

Is Dubai's Binghatti the next property IPO?

2m read
Tesla shares jumped on October 2 on record deliveries.

Tesla smashes delivery record in Q3 — start of rally?

3m read
Dubai property sales near half trillion after record Q3

Dubai property sales near half trillion after record Q3

2m read
The IPO stock is scheduled to begin trading on or around October 15, 2025 under the ticker 'ALEC'.

ALEC IPO raises Dh1.4b with record foreign interest

2m read