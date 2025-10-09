Dubai Islands turn next big waterfront investment

Spanning 17 square kilometres and offering 20 kilometres of beachfront, the project features five interconnected islands designed for living, hospitality, and culture — all within minutes of Deira, Old Dubai, and Dubai International Airport. Upcoming RTA bridge links will make access even easier, adding to its appeal for residents and investors alike.

Backed by Nakheel and aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Islands is reshaping what luxury waterfront living looks like — blending resort-style homes, leisure districts, and city convenience in one location.

Dubai: Dubai Islands is fast becoming one of the city’s most talked-about coastal communities. Once a quiet development zone, it’s now a thriving real estate story — recording Dh6.1 billion in sales during the first half of 2025, according to Betterhomes Research.

Whether you’re searching for your next home or your next high-yield investment, Dubai Islands is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most promising addresses.

More than 10,700 residential units are currently under construction, with more planned across upcoming phases. As new bridges and infrastructure come online, Dubai Islands is expected to become Dubai’s next fully connected waterfront district — offering a balance of lifestyle, location, and long-term investment potential.

For investors, it’s about value and timing. Prices remain below Palm Jumeirah levels, leaving room for capital growth, while strong tourism and hospitality infrastructure help sustain rental yields. With limited true waterfront inventory in Dubai, early buyers are positioning themselves before the area matures.

For residents, Dubai Islands offers a resort lifestyle within city reach — long beaches, open views, and proximity to everyday conveniences. Homes are designed with open layouts, natural light, and outdoor spaces, making them ideal for families, professionals, or those seeking a second home by the sea.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.