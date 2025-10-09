UAE real estate breaks records with Q3 sales surge

Q3 2025 sees historic sales in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, led by off-plan projects
Dubai: Abu Dhabi and Dubai both posted record-breaking real estate performance in Q3 2025, according to new data. Abu Dhabi’s market achieved a 76% year-on-year jump in transactions, while Dubai recorded its strongest quarterly volume ever.
According to Property Finder, Abu Dhabi saw 7,154 sales in Q3, with a total value of Dh25.3 billion, representing a 110% year-over-year increase. In Dubai, 59,044 transactions were recorded, representing a 17% increase compared to the same period in 2024, and the total value climbed to Dh169 billion.
In Abu Dhabi, the surge has been fueled by structural demand and a pivot toward strategically crafted master developments. Residential sales dominated, making up 96% of transactions (6,883 deals) and generating Dh23.3 billion, a 107% rise. Off-plan deals accounted for 73% of the volume and 68% of the value, with off-plan value increasing 136% to Dh17.3 billion.
Projects on Fahid Island and Al Hidayriyyat Island contributed significantly to the momentum, accounting for approximately 30% of Q3 residential off-plan value. Duplexes recorded a 424% leap in value, while off-plan apartments and villas also saw strong gains.
The ready market also showed strength, rising to Dh8 billion across 1,940 transactions, representing a 71% increase in value. Residential ready sales rose 15% in volume and 56% in value, with hotspots including Al Reem Island, Al Raha Beach, Al Reef and Saadiyat Island.
Dubai’s performance underscores the city’s enduring global appeal. Its off-plan sector led the activity, with 40,108 deals (up 26%), representing 68% of total volume. Off-plan value reached Dh82.9 billion, a 23% increase. Ready market sales reached 18,936 transactions, with a value up 16% to Dh86.1 billion, indicating more selective, value-driven demand rather than a sheer volume play.
Key Dubai markets, such as Business Bay, Al Barsha, and the Dubai Islands, attracted attention. Business Bay alone saw roughly Dh7.4 billion in sales, buoyed by new launches. Waterfront and luxury zones like Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina generated over Dh6 billion in combined resale volume.
Dubai’s average price per square foot has also reached new peaks, with some reports citing values of Dh1,667 per square foot in parts of the city, reflecting the appetite for prime, well-located properties.
