UAE real estate breaks records with Q3 sales surge

In Abu Dhabi, the surge has been fueled by structural demand and a pivot toward strategically crafted master developments. Residential sales dominated, making up 96% of transactions (6,883 deals) and generating Dh23.3 billion, a 107% rise. Off-plan deals accounted for 73% of the volume and 68% of the value, with off-plan value increasing 136% to Dh17.3 billion.