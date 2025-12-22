Shurooq sells 4,000+ units for Dh5.8 billion across Sharjah flagships

Shurooq nears full sellout on Maryam Island and eco-city projects
Dubai: Shurooq reported Dh5.8 billion in real estate sales with 96% of units sold across three major projects. More than 4,000 units went to local and international buyers in Maryam Island, Sharjah Sustainable City and Ajwan Khorfakkan.
The portfolio spans 4,520 units, with 4,358 sold. Shurooq's real estate sales grew at a 48.9% compound annual rate from 2018 to 2024, beating sector benchmarks.
Maryam Island sold 99% of its 3,083 units for Dh3.14 billion. The waterfront project with Eagle Hills covers 3.19 million square feet.
Handovers reached 1,278 units, with phases running to 2028. First-half 2025 sales hit 138 units for Dh220 million, up 15% in price per square foot. Jawaher, Crystal, Aysha and Mesk Residences advance alongside retail and leisure additions.
Sharjah Sustainable City sold all 1,252 units for Dh2.5 billion by June. Partner Diamond Developers built the 3.29 million square foot eco-community with solar power, water recycling and low-emission designs.
Phases 1 to 3 stand complete. Phase 4 finishes in Q4 2025. Community programs cut energy and water use while boosting waste management.
Ajwan Khorfakkan moved 62% of 185 units for Dh271 million. The 682,119 square foot site targets premium coastal living.
Amenities include UAE's first east coast waterpark, marina, retail, sports and leisure. Proximity to beaches, parks and dams pairs with 90-minute drives to Sharjah and Dubai airports.
UAE residential prices rose 12.8% year-on-year per CBRE Q2 2025 review. Sharjah transactions hit Dh27.1 billion in 2024, up 14%.
JLL sees global investment volumes up 8% in 2025 on urban growth and sustainable communities. Real estate makes up 7.6% of UAE non-oil GDP.
“Our Dh5.8 billion real estate portfolio underscores Shurooq’s position as a key driver of Sharjah’s urban transformation and a trusted partner for investors seeking long-term value,” said Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa, Chief Real Estate Officer at Shurooq. “The strong sales performance across Maryam Island, Sharjah Sustainable City, and Ajwan reflects sustained demand, a diversified investor base, and the strategic alignment of our developments with market needs.”
Al Mutawa added: “As we build on this momentum, we are preparing to launch new landmark projects that will further strengthen Sharjah’s competitiveness, enhance its real estate landscape, and support its vision for sustainable economic growth."
