Dubai tenants can expect rents to stabilise with more homes on the way

Developers, too, are adapting. Liu expects the large wave of handovers in 2025 and 2026 to inject healthy competition, particularly in the apartment market. “While headline rents may not drop sharply, landlords of older or less well-maintained buildings will need to moderate rent increases to retain tenants,” he said. “In the long run, new supply will enhance market balance by offering more choice to tenants and sustaining Dubai’s appeal as a globally competitive residential destination.”