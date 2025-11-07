Dubai rents stop spiking, but are tenants getting more negotiating room?

Compare before you renew. Check the RERA rental calculator online to see what others pay in your area. If your rent is above the average, you can ask for a reduction when your lease renews.

Negotiate with proof. Bring listings or official rent data from DXB Interact or Savills to your landlord when discussing your renewal.

Look at timing. According to Springfield, summer is still the quietest season for rentals. Renewing or moving between May and August can often get you a better deal.