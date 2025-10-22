Dubai’s Waterfront Market: Fresh food and unbeatable prices

From seafood to spices, enjoy fresh food and unbeatable deals in Dubai
Dubai: For those seeking fresh, high-quality food at affordable prices, Waterfront Market is Dubai’s ultimate destination. Trading an average of 800+ tonnes of fresh food daily, including 600+ tonnes of seafood, the Market connects over 800 traders with households, restaurants, and food businesses, all while offering unmatched value for money.
Waterfront Market, Dubai’s largest food market, continues to solidify its position as the city’s bustling hub for fresh produce, seafood, and global culinary offerings. The market is a vital centre for both wholesale trade and everyday shoppers.
“Waterfront Market has become a central force in supporting Dubai’s food trade, bringing together fishermen, local and global traders, international suppliers, and customers each day,” said Mohammad Al-Madani, Waterfront Market Manager.
“Our recent volumes reflect both the trust of our traders and the strength of our infrastructure, which continues to grow in step with the city’s needs. We are proud to play a critical role across all major fresh food categories, contributing directly to the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by ensuring reliable access to fresh food for shoppers and companies,” he added.
Seafood remains the cornerstone of Waterfront Market. Over 500 seafood traders offer more than 260 varieties, from popular Dubai favourites like Hamour and King Fish to unique catches such as Seabream and Emperor Fish. Visitors can also find 50+ dried fish varieties, with about 70% sourced from UAE waters and 30% imported globally.
“The live seafood auction is one of the defining features of the Market. It draws traders from across the country every day and has become one of the busiest seafood trading platforms in the region,” Al-Madani added. Shoppers and restaurateurs can buy seafood directly at the auction or enjoy it prepared fresh through the Market-to-Table concept, creating a unique culinary experience.
The Market also brings together 300+ traders across fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, and dry goods:
Fruits & vegetables: Over 160 varieties sourced from 80+ local farms and global imports.
Meat & poultry: Premium cuts from multiple countries, along with exotic products like quail eggs and ostrich eggs.
Dry goods & spices: Over 250 varieties of dates, nuts, grains, and spices, catering to residents from over 180 nationalities.
Al Madani added: “Our goal is to offer a wide array of products that reflect Dubai’s cultural diversity and the needs of both households and businesses. From fruits and vegetables to meats, spices, and seafood, our traders ensure a consistent supply of high-quality, fresh food every day.”
Waterfront Market continues to evolve to meet rising customer demand
Dedicated cheese and dairy section and speciality coffee roasteries.
Expanded Market-to-Table offerings and seafood cleaning facilities for added convenience.
Waterfront restaurants and cafés that allow visitors to shop, dine, and explore culinary culture in one place.
Engage with traders: Learn about sourcing, seasonality, and global ingredients.
Witness seafood auctions: Experience the excitement of one of the region’s busiest live seafood trading platforms.
Taste freshly prepared dishes: Select your seafood and enjoy it cooked on-site.
Discover global flavours: Explore fruits, vegetables, meats, spices, and exotic items from around the world.
“Waterfront Market is more than just a marketplace — it’s a place where Dubai’s food culture comes alive. For residents, chefs, and visitors, it offers a vibrant mix of freshness, variety, and culinary discovery,” Al-Madani explained.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox