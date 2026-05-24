Cooling mist systems and emergency teams activated across Abu Dhabi beaches
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi City Municipality has raised preparedness levels across public beaches in the capital ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday, rolling out comprehensive operational plans aimed at ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for families and beachgoers as visitor numbers are expected to surge during the festive break.
The municipality said maintenance works and extensive cleaning operations had been completed across all beach facilities, alongside strengthened safety and security measures and the deployment of round-the-clock emergency response teams to ensure rapid assistance and support for visitors.
Authorities also urged the public to follow safety instructions and awareness guidelines displayed across beach locations to help preserve public safety and protect facilities and services during the holiday period, according to Al Etihad newspaper.
Abu Dhabi’s beaches offer a wide range of recreational services and amenities, including water sports, children’s play areas, beach libraries, umbrella and chair rentals, as well as a central announcement system used to notify visitors of swimming timings and beach safety guidance.
The municipality said special attention had also been given to visitors with disabilities through the provision of accessible facilities and services designed to support mobility and ease of movement.
Floating wheelchairs are available at both Corniche Beach and Al Bateen Beach, alongside dedicated restroom facilities and free beach access for people of determination.
As part of efforts to improve visitor comfort during the summer season, Abu Dhabi City Municipality has also introduced a mist cooling system along the Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach promenade using equipment and technologies aligned with international standards.
The municipality said Abu Dhabi’s beaches continue to strengthen their position as integrated leisure and tourism destinations through adherence to international standards related to water quality, environmental management, public safety and supporting services.
Several beaches in the capital have also retained the internationally recognised Blue Flag certification, awarded for compliance with environmental, safety and service quality standards, as well as advanced infrastructure and visitor facilities.
The municipality added that it would continue developing beach services and facilities in line with global best practices to enhance quality of life and provide modern recreational destinations for residents and visitors during holidays and public occasions.