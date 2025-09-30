The report from Allied Universal, the world’s largest security services provider, and its international arm, G4S, surveyed 2,352 chief security officers in 31 countries. This included 58 in the UAE and 232 across the Middle East, alongside input from 200 global investors managing over $1 trillion in assets.

Only 29% of UAE security chiefs believe economic instability will pose a security threat next year. This is well below the regional average of 41% and the global average of 44%.

Dubai: The UAE has been ranked as the country least likely to face economic instability, according to the latest World Security Report. Security leaders say this highlights the UAE’s position as one of the safest and most resilient economies in which to do business.

UAE security chiefs expect fewer cases of sabotage and industrial espionage than anywhere else in the Middle East. Only 21% foresee industrial espionage (regional average 27%), and just 17% expect sabotage (regional average 25%).

The country’s forward-looking approach to security also aligns closely with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, positioning it well to navigate future risks,” said Omar Dababneh, managing director of G4S in the UAE.

“Preparedness and a focus on innovation are the standout features of corporate security in the Middle East, underpinned by a striving culture that emphasises continual improvement. It’s equally pleasing to see that security leaders in the region recognise the importance of people and understand the benefits of integrated security solutions,” said Sanjay Verma, G4S regional president for APAC and the Middle East.

Global investors share these concerns. 63% of institutional investors believe a physical security incident could cut the value of a listed company by up to 32%.

Despite lower risks, 72% of UAE security leaders plan to increase their physical security budgets in the next 12 months, six points higher than the global average.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.