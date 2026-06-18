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UAE ranks 1st globally in economic performance, 5th in overall competitiveness

UAE leads the region for 10th consecutive year in IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor and Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE ranks first in 21 indicators and among the top five in 67 measures, according to IMD report.
UAE ranks first in 21 indicators and among the top five in 67 measures, according to IMD report.

Dubai: The UAE has strengthened its standing among the world's most competitive nations, securing fifth place globally in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026, while also taking the top spot in economic performance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the achievement reflects the country's steady progress under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the UAE continues to affirm its place among the world's most competitive nations," Sheikh Mohammed said. He noted that the country ranked first globally in economic performance and led 21 indicators, while placing among the world's top five in 67 measures.

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Focus on quality and competitiveness

Sheikh Mohammed said the results were driven by a clear national vision, efficient institutions and teams working across different sectors. He stressed that competitiveness is not simply about climbing international rankings, but about maintaining high standards that improve people's quality of life and strengthen global confidence in the country.

He added that the UAE would continue to build on its reputation as an attractive destination for investors, entrepreneurs and talented professionals from around the world.

"The results demonstrate the strength and flexibility of the UAE's development model and its ability to adapt to changing global conditions," he said.

Strong showing across key sectors

According to the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026, published by the World Competitiveness Centre at the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland, the UAE ranked among the top 10 countries in 118 indicators.

The country claimed first place in 21 indicators, including bureaucracy, adaptability of government policies, employment, international experience, national culture, value systems and air transport quality.

It ranked second globally in citizen trust in artificial intelligence, new business creation, women's representation in parliament and city management.

The UAE also secured third place in areas such as national image and branding, access to artificial intelligence, tourism revenues, exports of goods and energy infrastructure. It placed fourth in government efficiency, private sector investment in AI, and legal and regulatory frameworks.

Measuring global competitiveness

The report assessed 70 economies and is considered one of the leading international benchmarks for competitiveness. It combines statistical data with surveys of business executives to evaluate how effectively countries use their resources to support long-term growth and prosperity.

The rankings are based on four main pillars: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure. Together, they cover 342 indicators that measure economic, social and administrative performance.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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