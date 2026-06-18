UAE leads the region for 10th consecutive year in IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026
Dubai: The UAE has strengthened its standing among the world's most competitive nations, securing fifth place globally in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026, while also taking the top spot in economic performance.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the achievement reflects the country's steady progress under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
"Under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the UAE continues to affirm its place among the world's most competitive nations," Sheikh Mohammed said. He noted that the country ranked first globally in economic performance and led 21 indicators, while placing among the world's top five in 67 measures.
Sheikh Mohammed said the results were driven by a clear national vision, efficient institutions and teams working across different sectors. He stressed that competitiveness is not simply about climbing international rankings, but about maintaining high standards that improve people's quality of life and strengthen global confidence in the country.
He added that the UAE would continue to build on its reputation as an attractive destination for investors, entrepreneurs and talented professionals from around the world.
"The results demonstrate the strength and flexibility of the UAE's development model and its ability to adapt to changing global conditions," he said.
According to the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026, published by the World Competitiveness Centre at the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland, the UAE ranked among the top 10 countries in 118 indicators.
The country claimed first place in 21 indicators, including bureaucracy, adaptability of government policies, employment, international experience, national culture, value systems and air transport quality.
It ranked second globally in citizen trust in artificial intelligence, new business creation, women's representation in parliament and city management.
The UAE also secured third place in areas such as national image and branding, access to artificial intelligence, tourism revenues, exports of goods and energy infrastructure. It placed fourth in government efficiency, private sector investment in AI, and legal and regulatory frameworks.
The report assessed 70 economies and is considered one of the leading international benchmarks for competitiveness. It combines statistical data with surveys of business executives to evaluate how effectively countries use their resources to support long-term growth and prosperity.
The rankings are based on four main pillars: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure. Together, they cover 342 indicators that measure economic, social and administrative performance.