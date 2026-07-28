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Abu Dhabi Police cut speed limit on key road amid low visibility due to dust

Drivers urged to slow down and stay alert amid dust and haze in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi Police cut speed limit on key road amid low visibility due to dust

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police activated a speed reduction system, lowering the limit to 100km/h on Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Road (Masakin – Al Shuwaib Bridge), amid reduced horizontal visibility caused by dust and haze.

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In a statement on X, Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to exercise caution due to the weather conditions and avoid distractions such as phone use and photography while driving, to ensure the safety of themselves and other road users.

The move comes amid a spell of unsettled weather across the UAE, with the National Centre of Meteorology reporting hail and heavy rain in eastern areas including Masafi and Marbad, alongside dusty conditions affecting visibility in parts of Abu Dhabi.

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